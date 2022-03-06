14,104 Shares in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.11%.
DOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.
Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
