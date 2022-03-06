$16.73 Million in Sales Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) to report $16.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $16.95 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $13.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $68.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.40 million to $70.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $72.05 million, with estimates ranging from $68.98 million to $75.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday.

SCM traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $13.78. 61,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,725. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. The company has a market cap of $268.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.24. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 849,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 350,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 246,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.