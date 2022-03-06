$162.40 Million in Sales Expected for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO – Get Rating) will post $162.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.09 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $156.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $527.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $527.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $549.30 million, with estimates ranging from $549.00 million to $549.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

TACO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.51 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 146.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.51. 354,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,994. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

