19,202 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Bought by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

PCOR stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.75. 1,385,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,660. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $3,058,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 24,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $2,030,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,825 shares of company stock worth $7,611,302.

Several research firms recently commented on PCOR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

