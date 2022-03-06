$194.63 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) will report sales of $194.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $197.20 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $194.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $892.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $883.00 million to $910.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $992.96 million, with estimates ranging from $971.30 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of KTOS stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. 2,775,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $30.29.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $138,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $174,879.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,689 shares of company stock worth $1,722,621 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 904,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,773,000 after purchasing an additional 251,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

