$2.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings of $2.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $9.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $2.81 on Friday, hitting $535.71. The company had a trading volume of 438,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,637. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $604.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.00. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $460.36 and a 52 week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

