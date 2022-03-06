$2.30 EPS Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the lowest is $2.24. Nordson posted earnings per share of $2.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $226.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nordson has a 52 week low of $190.43 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

