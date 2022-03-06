$2.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.46. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $10.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,195,000 after buying an additional 29,208 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100,581.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 729.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,536,000 after buying an additional 70,721 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $318.31. The company had a trading volume of 680,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,740. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.93. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $211.77 and a one year high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

