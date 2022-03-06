$2.46 EPS Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $2.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. Cintas posted earnings of $2.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $10.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.82 to $10.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,002,000 after purchasing an additional 306,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,689,000 after acquiring an additional 49,786 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,280,000 after acquiring an additional 57,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $378.95 on Friday. Cintas has a 1-year low of $323.53 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.84 and its 200-day moving average is $408.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.