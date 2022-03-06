2,108 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,135.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Qorvo by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,220,000 after buying an additional 385,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 757.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,124,000 after purchasing an additional 375,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,991,000 after purchasing an additional 233,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,844.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after buying an additional 179,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.81.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QRVO opened at $129.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.72 and a 200 day moving average of $157.31. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.