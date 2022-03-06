23,000 Shares in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBF. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.