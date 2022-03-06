$263.13 Million in Sales Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) to post sales of $263.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.40 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $239.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Roth Capital began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Macquarie raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

In other Golden Entertainment news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $9,548,045.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156 over the last ninety days. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,870,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,435.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 154,863 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.54. 655,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.63. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average is $48.92.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

