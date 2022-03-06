$3.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $3.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $14.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.72 billion to $14.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $18.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on W. TheStreet cut shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $156.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.75.

Wayfair stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,088. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $355.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 160.01 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.28.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $292,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $846,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $2,901,335. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 243.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wayfair (W)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.