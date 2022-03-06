$3.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.12 billion. Everest Re Group reported sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year sales of $13.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.04 billion to $13.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.40 billion to $14.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Everest Re Group.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.75.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RE traded down $6.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $282.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,273. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $307.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.96%.

About Everest Re Group (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everest Re Group (RE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.