$4.20 Billion in Sales Expected for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.09 billion and the highest is $4.46 billion. L3Harris Technologies reported sales of $4.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year sales of $17.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.51 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.20 billion to $19.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.09.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,533 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,803 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $56,540,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after acquiring an additional 248,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $11.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $266.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $182.80 and a one year high of $269.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

