42,000 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,949 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 24,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,260,000 after acquiring an additional 87,816 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,129 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after acquiring an additional 478,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $102.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

