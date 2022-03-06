44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,000. WEC Energy Group comprises about 2.2% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.61. 1,965,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,648. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.24 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average of $92.61.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

