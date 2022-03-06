44 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Visa by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751,620 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,719,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,912,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,103,531. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.70. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $383.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.