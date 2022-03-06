44 Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.34 Million in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in NetApp by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in NetApp by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.61.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $369,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,812 shares of company stock worth $2,517,265 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $80.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,869. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

