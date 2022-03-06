44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 129 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

44 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $324.26. 3,630,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,349,102. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.65 and a 200 day moving average of $362.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $338.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

