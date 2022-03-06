4,602 Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,494,000 after purchasing an additional 119,085 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 61.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 279,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 106,277 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at $5,420,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Big Lots during the third quarter valued at $2,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $42.67.

BIG stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

