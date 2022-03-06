4,789 Shares in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,221 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 2.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,659,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,881,000 after buying an additional 33,907 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,127,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fox Factory by 5.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,353,000 after buying an additional 66,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Fox Factory by 9.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,707,000 after buying an additional 87,547 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory stock opened at $103.58 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $102.67 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.68 and its 200-day moving average is $152.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

