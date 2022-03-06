$530.40 Million in Sales Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) will announce $530.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $569.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $483.76 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $387.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PagSeguro Digital.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.81. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $61.65.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.