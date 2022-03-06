$54.71 Million in Sales Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) to report $54.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.49 million and the highest is $54.92 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $50.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $221.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.75 million to $226.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $234.75 million, with estimates ranging from $220.63 million to $247.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

RPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

RPT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 430,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,359,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 216,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 475,619 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 83,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

