$667.42 Million in Sales Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) will announce $667.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $654.84 million to $680.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $559.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

AMG traded down $3.99 on Tuesday, hitting $129.17. 196,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,656. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.58 and its 200-day moving average is $159.73. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $191.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.