67,046 Shares in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.19% of Heritage Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Heritage Financial by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 274,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Heritage Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,998 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Heritage Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 358,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Heritage Financial by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 46,393 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $25.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $901.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99. Heritage Financial Co. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

