7,755 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Acquired by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBMM. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 209,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 96,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 18,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IBMM opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77.

