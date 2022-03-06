8,333 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 604,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,911,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 12,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 829,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,042,000 after purchasing an additional 710,680 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 147,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 57,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,191,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,630,418. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $55.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

