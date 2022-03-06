96,340 Shares in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.16% of Harmony Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 24,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $989,541.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,069 shares of company stock valued at $13,006,178 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 0.38. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $45.89.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Harmony Biosciences Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.