Aaron Tachibana Sells 4,511 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,511 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $45,921.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $43,993.60.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.63. Personalis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $29.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 76.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Personalis by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 187,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Personalis by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 83,523 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Personalis by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,643 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Personalis by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Personalis by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after purchasing an additional 139,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

