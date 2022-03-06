Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ANF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

NYSE ANF opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $29,688,000. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,165,000 after buying an additional 690,491 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,710.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 459,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,309,000 after buying an additional 454,753 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 673,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,446,000 after buying an additional 398,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $14,247,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

