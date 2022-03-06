Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.87.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.72, for a total value of $1,304,910.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $314.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.85. The company has a market cap of $198.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $244.44 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

