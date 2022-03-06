ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) and Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Head to Head Comparison

ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ – Get Rating) and Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ACI Global and Progenity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Progenity 1 3 2 0 2.17

Progenity has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Progenity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Progenity is more favorable than ACI Global.

Volatility and Risk

ACI Global has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progenity has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Progenity shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of ACI Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.4% of Progenity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Global and Progenity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Global N/A N/A N/A Progenity -583.23% N/A -148.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACI Global and Progenity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Progenity $74.31 million 2.64 -$192.53 million ($3.78) -0.32

ACI Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Progenity.

Summary

Progenity beats ACI Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACI Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACI Global Corp.’s drug candidates are proprietary synthetic and natural peptides (small proteins). Antecedents for these compounds occur in nature as part of the immune system of animals, insects and plants. Generally, the peptides bind to and kill harmful microorganisms and cancer cells. P113D, the Company’s product candidate for cystic fibrosis, has been awarded Orphan Drug designation by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company’s peptide technology can also be used to prevent serious damage to crops caused by fungal and bacterial diseases.

Progenity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome. The company also provides Resura, a noninvasive prenatal test for families at risk for rare single gene disorders; and Preecludia, a preeclampsia rule-out test. In addition, it offers anatomic and molecular pathology tests, and COVID-19 PCR testing services, as well as test products that includes chromosomal microarray for pregnancy loss, which evaluates the genetic cause of miscarriage; maternal serum screening for chromosomal disorders; and preimplantation genetic testing for use with artificial reproductive technologies. Further, the company develops therapeutic solutions for gastrointestinal-related disorders, such as PGN-001, PGN-300, PGN-600, and PGN-OB2. It also owns and operates laboratory. Progenity, Inc. was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

