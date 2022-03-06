Activest Wealth Management Acquires New Position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.57. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $54.84.

