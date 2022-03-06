Activest Wealth Management Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Activest Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,264,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,286,000 after purchasing an additional 786,109 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 93,635 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,240,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 67,463 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $74.83 and a 1-year high of $96.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.35 and its 200 day moving average is $83.06.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $1.546 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

