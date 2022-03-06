Activest Wealth Management Purchases 5,747 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 218.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,698,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

