Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.97.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile (Get Rating)
Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.