Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) PT Lowered to $55.00 at KeyCorp

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.86.

GOLF opened at $43.13 on Thursday. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,299,000 after buying an additional 36,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Acushnet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,938,000 after purchasing an additional 27,613 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Acushnet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,466,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Acushnet by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,528,000 after purchasing an additional 480,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Acushnet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

