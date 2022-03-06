ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.77, but opened at $15.23. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 508 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,895,000 after buying an additional 663,010 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,300,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after buying an additional 188,902 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,716,000 after buying an additional 153,506 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 58.0% during the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 344,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 126,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 1,121.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 92,621 shares in the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $970.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.