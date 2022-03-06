Adirondack Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,988,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,749,000 after buying an additional 99,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 221.1% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,898,000 after buying an additional 85,379 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 64.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 203,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after buying an additional 79,873 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 72,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,565,000.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $93.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $81.68 and a twelve month high of $106.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.87 and a 200 day moving average of $100.69.

