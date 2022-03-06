ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Short Interest Update

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,020,000 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the January 31st total of 10,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $319.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $13,975,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 749.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 6,350,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603,249 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,612,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,960 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,675,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,653,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ADMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James raised shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

