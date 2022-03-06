ADT (NYSE:ADT) PT Lowered to $9.00

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADT. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.71.

NYSE:ADT opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. ADT has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -29.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ADT by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,685,640 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $165,556,000 after buying an additional 2,171,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ADT by 53.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $34,959,000 after buying an additional 1,135,271 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,198,000. Arnhold LLC raised its stake in ADT by 383.2% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,197,778 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after buying an additional 949,918 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ADT by 135.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,666 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after buying an additional 819,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

