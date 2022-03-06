Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) will post $3.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $3.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $11.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $86,624,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $44,758,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,693,000 after purchasing an additional 152,773 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,808,000 after purchasing an additional 152,169 shares during the period. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $29,680,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAP stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.62. The company had a trading volume of 759,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,467. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

