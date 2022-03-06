Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut Aecon Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.41.

OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $12.57 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

