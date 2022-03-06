Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMG. Citigroup boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.17. 196,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,656. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.73.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $804,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 28.6% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $7,555,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

