Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Short Interest Up 45.2% in February

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,100 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the January 31st total of 338,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AOIFF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Africa Oil from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Africa Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Africa Oil from SEK 16 to SEK 17 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Africa Oil stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $935.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.40. Africa Oil has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.31.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

