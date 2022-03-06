AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.27

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 4537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.37%.

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

