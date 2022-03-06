Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AGEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.38 million, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agenus will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. State Street Corp grew its position in Agenus by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,170,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agenus by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,649,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Agenus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,405,000 after purchasing an additional 154,875 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Agenus by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agenus by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 485,391 shares in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

