Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $13,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $14,223,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $11,847,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $7,631,000.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $133.89 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.14.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have weighed in on A. Bank of America dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

