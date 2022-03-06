AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $16.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

AGNC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,439 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,904 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,739,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 51.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,695,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,507,000 after acquiring an additional 920,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 206.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,323,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,872,000 after acquiring an additional 892,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $13.06. 6,719,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,462,130. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.00. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

